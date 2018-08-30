Construction of Gaetz interchange will cause more road detours

Construction of the Gaetz Avenue interchange in Red Deer will cause some road closures and detours this fall.

Starting Tuesday, the southbound Gaetz Avenue and access to the Southpointe Common Mall from Gaetz Avenue will be temporarily closed.

Access to the mall from 19th street will remain open, however. Motorists heading southbound on 50th Avenue who are wanting to access the mall will be detoured to the 19th Street access.

This closure is expected to last up to two months. and is required for the reconstruction of the mall access and new southbound Gaetz traffic lanes.

On Sept. 5, the on-ramp from the Taylor Drive/19th Street intersection onto Hwy 2, northbound, will be closed for about three weeks. Motorists can use a temporary on-ramp that will be set up immediately adjacent to the existing ramp.

It’s required for the construction of a new ramp that provides access to Hwy 2 north.

The Hwy 2/ Gaetz Avenue interchange is expected to be completed this fall, weather permitting. More information is available at Hwy2Gaetz.com.