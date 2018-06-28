Construction on Red Deer’s 48 Avenue to begin Tuesday

The work is expected to be complete by mid-Septmeber

Red Deer drivers should expect some delays on 48 Avenue starting next week.

Construction crews will begin burying existing overhead power lines on 48 Avenue, between Ross (50) Street and 53 Street, Tuesday. Construction is expected to be complete by mid-September.

In addition to burying the power lines, the sidewalk will be replaced and new street lights will be installed to provide a more pedestrian-friendly link to the new Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza, which opens in November.

During construction, lane closures will limit on-street parking along 48 Avenue northbound and access to parking lot P8 will only be available from Ross Street.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when in construction zones and obey all signs. Pedestrians are asked to cross street only at designated crosswalks.

Red Deer council approved additional funding to bury the power lines during the mid-year budget review this past August to expand potential uses of Celebration Plaza.



