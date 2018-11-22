Contraband drugs found on Bowden Institution perimeter

Package containing drugs, cellphone and tobacco worth $165,600 inside the prison

Sharp-eyed Bowden Institution staff found a package containing drugs, tobacco and a cellphone charger with a prison value of $165,600 along the perimeter recently.

The package was discovered about 7:50 a.m. last Saturday. Contraband seized included crystal methamphetamine, “shatter” (cannabis concentrate), tobacco, and the charger.

The institution continues to investigate

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

“The CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at its institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.


