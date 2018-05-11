Controlled burn of forest 80 km south of Nordegg planned

A 558-hectare controlled burn to create a fire break is being planned next week in the Nordegg area.

If weather conditions are favourable, a prescribed burn by Alberta Agriculture and Forestry will go ahead on Monday, May 14, in forest near the Ram River Gap, in the Hummingbird area, 80 km south of Nordegg.

The goal is to be pro-active and create a fire break, in case a wildfire ignites in dry conditions this spring or summer. The other aim is to improve habitat for deer and other ungulates, according to a department release.

The fire hazard in the area is considered moderate, and operations will only begin if weather and ground conditions ensure a safe burn that can stay controlled. “These fires are applied under select weather conditions and managed to minimize risk,” the release states.

The idea is to reduce the likelihood of having a large uncontrollable wildfire, “while creating a healthier forest.”