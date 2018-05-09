Buffalo Lake (Advocate file photo).

Controversial Buffalo Lake RV resort moving forward with 750 lots

Two summer villages and County of Stettler resolve density concerns

A large RV resort proposed for Buffalo Lake is being down-scaled to 750 lots from a previous 1,000 following a successful dispute resolution process with two summer villages.

Paradise Shores developer Dave Hamm of RV Sites Canada agreed to reduce density — which had been the main sticking point with the Summer Villages of Rochon Sands and White Sands.

A revised resort application will be presented to the County of Stettler council today, May 9, and be considering for second reading.

“We are pleased to be moving forward,” said Hamm, who added that he’s happy to work with the municipalities “to make the entire community even better” with his all-seasons development.

The RV resort is proposed for 83 acres on the south shore of Buffalo Lake, between the two summer villages and within the County of Stettler. Concerns were expressed about the impact of additional people, boats, noise, dust, traffic, including sewage trucks.

The summer villages had registered disputes with the County of Stettler, which triggered the dispute resolution process that brought all the municipal partners to the table, as outlined in the Buffalo Lake South Shore Intermunicipal Development Plan.

Meetings were held on April 16 and May 3. County Reeve Larry Clarke said he’s pleased the process was successful, praising the “open-minded spirit” of participants.

The County of Stettler council must still discuss unresolved many issues, including road upgrades, dust control, a boat launch, and other concerns, said Yvette Cassidy, chief administrative officer for the county. The county’s planning commission will consider conditions for the development after consulting with summer village councils.

The two summer village mayors praised the co-operative spirit of the resolution process.

Mayor Lorne Thurston of the Summer Village of White Sands said his council worked very hard to ensure that residents’ concerns were heard. “We appreciate the commitment we have seen to mitigate concerns from all parties.”

Mayor Dan Hillier of the Summer Village of Rochon Sands said he believes density concerns were addressed. He pledged to ensure the development proceeds “with upmost consideration to local residents.”


