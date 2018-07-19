Convicted killer Nicholas Butcher to face parole eligibility hearing

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is set to hear how the violent death of Kristin Johnston affected her family and friends during a parole eligibility hearing for the man convicted of stabbing her.

Nicholas Butcher, 36, was convicted of second-degree murder in April in the death of the Montreal-born businesswoman and yoga instructor.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but a hearing Friday will determine when Butcher will be able to apply for parole.

Crown lawyer Carla Ball has confirmed that more than 13 victim impact statements have been filed as part of the hearing. She said some statements will be read aloud in court before Justice Joshua Arnold.

Ball also said the prosecution may call evidence of a past relationship involving Butcher.

He was charged after police found Johnston’s body next to a steak knife on a blood-soaked bed inside her Halifax-area home on March 26, 2016.

Butcher, a law school graduate who wasn’t able to find work in his field, was living with Johnston at the time of her death.

The jury heard that he called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself. He also cut off his right hand with a mitre saw, but it was surgically reattached.

The Crown had argued Butcher deliberately killed Johnston, 32, after realizing their relationship was deteriorating.

“This case is about a man who had significant financial challenges. He was highly educated, but underemployed. It caused him significant upsets leading up to March 25, 2016,” said Ball during her closing arguments.