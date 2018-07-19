Convicted killer Nicholas Butcher to face parole eligibility hearing

Convicted killer Nicholas Butcher to face parole eligibility hearing

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge is set to hear how the violent death of Kristin Johnston affected her family and friends during a parole eligibility hearing for the man convicted of stabbing her.

Nicholas Butcher, 36, was convicted of second-degree murder in April in the death of the Montreal-born businesswoman and yoga instructor.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but a hearing Friday will determine when Butcher will be able to apply for parole.

Crown lawyer Carla Ball has confirmed that more than 13 victim impact statements have been filed as part of the hearing. She said some statements will be read aloud in court before Justice Joshua Arnold.

Ball also said the prosecution may call evidence of a past relationship involving Butcher.

He was charged after police found Johnston’s body next to a steak knife on a blood-soaked bed inside her Halifax-area home on March 26, 2016.

Butcher, a law school graduate who wasn’t able to find work in his field, was living with Johnston at the time of her death.

The jury heard that he called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself. He also cut off his right hand with a mitre saw, but it was surgically reattached.

The Crown had argued Butcher deliberately killed Johnston, 32, after realizing their relationship was deteriorating.

“This case is about a man who had significant financial challenges. He was highly educated, but underemployed. It caused him significant upsets leading up to March 25, 2016,” said Ball during her closing arguments.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer gets a taste of unique, fun chilis at cook off
Next story
Singh says probe has found MP Christine Moore did not behave inappropriately

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

Get your guilty pleasures: Westerner Days food

Traditional sugary treats were served up by the plate, bowl and bucket… Continue reading

Centrefest brings feats of daring to Red Deer’s downtown

Fundraising was a tough slog, but it came together in the end

Count shows slight decrease in Red Deer’s homeless

In two years, the number of homeless in Red Deer has decreased… Continue reading

Redoing hip surgeries are costly, says new study

Redoing hip and knee replacements costs Canada’s health system $130 million a… Continue reading

WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day during Westerner Days

Jones’ punt return TD rallies Riders to road victory over Ticats

Roughriders 31 Tiger-Cats 20 HAMILTON — Brandon Bridge kept Dave Watford on… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer’s Iron Buffalo rocks Westerner Days

Iron Buffalo opened for Helix and Lee Aaron Thursday at the ENMAX Centrium

Zuckerberg’s Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

NEW YORK — Denying the Holocaust happened is probably OK on Facebook.… Continue reading

Brazilian police arrest ‘Dr. Bumbum’ after patient dies

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police have arrested celebrated plastic surgeon Denis… Continue reading

Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

SEATTLE — A Canadian company is the first marijuana business to complete… Continue reading

Dolphins anthem punishment includes suspensions

Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem… Continue reading

Soy “milk” makers may need to find alternative description

NEW YORK — Soy and almond drinks that bill themselves as “milk”… Continue reading

Calgary woman convicted in son’s strep death granted day parole

CALGARY — A woman whose son died after she failed to take… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month