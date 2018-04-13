Convicted killer Paul Bernardo facing weapons possession charge

NAPANEE, Ont. — One of Canada’s most notorious killers is back before the courts for an offence allegedly committed from behind bars.

Paul Bernardo appeared in a Napanee, Ont., courtroom via video on Friday facing one count of possession of a weapon.

Court documents show the alleged offence took place on Feb. 9 at the maximum-security Millhaven institution, but did not reveal other details.

Bernardo’s lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Bernardo earned national infamy with his 1995 trial for the rape and murder of two Ontario school girls Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French and subsequent sentence to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

He was also given dangerous offender status — and received an indeterminate sentence — after admitting to raping 14 other women.

