Convicted murderer Sandeson granted copy of hard drive as he seeks laptop

HALIFAX — A former medical student serving a life sentence for murder has been granted a copy of his laptop hard drive, as he represents himself in a court bid to obtain the computer itself.

William Sandeson is in the process of appealing a first-degree murder conviction in the death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson during a drug deal, though Sandeson said Thursday he doesn’t have a lawyer for that case yet.

Samson’s body has never been found.

In written submissions requesting the return of his computer, which was seized by police during their investigation, Sandeson said it contained personal information of a sentimental value to him and his family. The specific items were not revealed.

Sandeson, who is in his mid-20s, appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax via video conference on Thursday in an attempt to set a court date to get the computer back.

Sandeson, sitting in a white room with his arms crossed, could be seen behind a small round table with documents spread out before him.

During the brief court hearing, Justice Patrick Duncan read a portion of a letter from the Crown opposing the return of the computer while Sandeson’s conviction is under appeal.

“Pending the disposition of any further proceedings in this matter, the Crown maintains its authorization to retain the computer,” the letter said, alluding to Criminal Code provisions on the detention of property during appeals.

Duncan asked if Sandeson would like to reconsider his application given the Crown’s position.

“I anticipated as much from the Crown,” Sandeson replied, and confirmed he would like to proceed.

When asked if he had the chance to read over that section of the code, Sandeson said he looked at the section itself but didn’t recall the specific subsection where the relevant information was mentioned.

On Thursday, Crown attorney Susan MacKay said while she opposed the return of the computer itself, the police were willing to give him a copy of the hard drive.

Duncan asked Sandeson if he wanted it.

“I would still like to proceed in trying to obtain the laptop in full,” said Sandeson.

“It’s not an ‘or’ proposition,” the judge replied. ”You can have the hard drive and you can continue your application anyway.”

“Yes, absolutely, I would appreciate it very much if I could get the hard drive as well,” said Sandeson.

MacKay said arrangements will be made to send a copy of the hard drive to Sandeson’s father.

The judge was also unsure about if he had the jurisdiction to hear Sandeson’s request, noting that matters like this usually go where the case is being heard: in this case, the province’s Court of Appeal.

MacKay said she would consult with appeals lawyers, and the matter will be back before Duncan on August 9.

At the time of his arrest, Sandeson had completed one year of medical school in the Caribbean, was a track and field athlete, worked two jobs and had a girlfriend. He was due to start medical school at Dalhousie University within a week of the slaying of Samson, a physics student at Dalhousie.

Samson went to Sandeson’s Halifax apartment on Aug. 15, 2015, to sell nine kilograms of marijuana as part of a prearranged deal. Sandeson, who did not have the $40,000 cash to pay for the drugs, shot him while he was sitting at a kitchen table.

Previous story
Fun in the mud next weekend in Red Deer

Just Posted

Truck engulfed in flames in Red Deer

The fire was on 45 Street near Taylor Drive around 3 p.m. Thursday

Red Deer is about to get rock’n

Event celebrates culture of 1950s, 1960s and 1970s

Two months in for Sylvan Lake’s new health service

Advanced Ambulatory Service fills need

Growing concern in Central Alberta over shortage of EpiPens and other medications

Severely allergic residents can use expired EpiPens in an emergency

Former prison employee sentenced to four months for helping Bowden inmate escape

Peter Edgar gave money and cash to inmate behind bars who later escaped in 2015

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Bethel-Thompson rallies Argos to thrilling 42-41 victory over Ottawa Redblacks

Argonauts 42 Redblacks 41 TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s 23-yard TD strike to… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at Parkland Mall

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at Parkland Mall in which… Continue reading

Montreal police say Inuk woman missing for six days found by off-duty officer

Montreal police say a missing 48-year-old Indigenous woman has been found by… Continue reading

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading

Israelis tickled by Sacha Baron Cohen’s grotesque caricature

JERUSALEM — Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. After tapping into… Continue reading

Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

NEW YORK — The themes and trappings are familiar for an Ernest… Continue reading

Egypt names Aguirre as national coach despite investigation

CAIRO — Javier Aguirre became the new coach of Egypt on Thursday… Continue reading

Meyer on hot seat over handling of assistant abuse claims

Urban Meyer’s Ohio State program has been one of the best in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month