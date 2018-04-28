Convicted serial pedophile dies in Edmonton from lung cancer

EDMONTON — A pedophile who spent over a decade in prison for sexually assaulting boys while he was employed as a guard at the Kingsclear reform school in New Brunswick has died.

Karl Toft died in Edmonton Saturday morning from lung cancer, according to Charles Ingles, a close friend who met Toft through a community program when he was still living in an Edmonton halfway house.

Toft served 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in 1992 to 34 charges related to the abuse of boys at the school near Fredericton. He later admitted to assaulting 200 boys over a 35-year period.

Toft moved to Edmonton after his release from prison, and remained in the city after he was allowed to move out of a halfway house in 2005.

Ingles had been working with the Mustard Seed, a Christian group that helps the poor and homeless, when he met Toft. He says they stayed friends, often discussing scripture.

Ingles says Toft admitted that he remained tempted by children, but worked hard at avoiding places they might be in order not to re-offend.

Previous story
Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players
Next story
Tens of thousands march for peace, justice in Nicaragua

Just Posted

People talk female empowerment at Red Deer Women’s Show

People at the Red Deer Women’s Show were saying movements like Me… Continue reading

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles… Continue reading

Three die in highway collision south of Maskwacis

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

Horse lovers flock to The Mane Event at Westerner Park in Red Deer

The clinics and trade show runs to Sunday

Businesses feeling the pressure: chamber of commerce

Red Deer’s chamber of commerce says survey shows 90 per cent are feeling negative impacts

WATCH: Kids flying for the first time in Innisfail

Children learned the magic of flying at the Innisfail Airport Saturday. The… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Magic raising money for Red Deer Kinette Club

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

SASKATOON — Canadian country singer Gord Bamford reached over after performing the… Continue reading

U.S. snowboarder survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

VANCOUVER — An American professional snowboarder has survived being buried alive by… Continue reading

Convicted serial pedophile dies in Edmonton from lung cancer

EDMONTON — A pedophile who spent over a decade in prison for… Continue reading

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

TORONTO — After four days of painstaking “scientific” efforts to identify the… Continue reading

Florida city full of vibrant arts and nightlife scenes

Sizing up the triangular downcourt target, I wonder if my wife and… Continue reading

Mother, wife, million-dollar patient: Keeping her alive is a full-time job

CHINO, Calif. - The swelling attacks come on without warning. Loukisha Olive-McCoy’s… Continue reading

For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined

Immigrants, farmers, and the Indigenous communities find their calling in Oliver and Osoyoos

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month