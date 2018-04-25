Cop who arrested accused in van attack doesn’t want to be hailed as hero

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer who has earned international acclaim for the peaceful arrest of a man accused in a deadly van attack does not want to be hailed as a hero.

Deputy police chief Peter Yuen said the officer, Const. Ken Lam, feels there are many first responders and members of the public who should be praised for their actions in the moments after a van mounted a sidewalk, killing 10 pedestrians and injuring 14.

“He wants to make sure that everyone understands he was not a hero, he was merely doing a job,” Yuen told a news conference on Wednesday.

Lam, who has been on the force for seven years, clearly exhibited and understood police training when he arrested 25-year-old Alek Minassian, the alleged driver of the van, the deputy chief added.

“That could have turned into a very tragic situation for more people — for the accused’s family and for officer Lam’s family, if (Lam) had opened fire,” he said.

Video footage of the interaction shows Lam talking to Minassian, who can be heard shouting, “Shoot me,” and ”I have a gun in my pocket.”

“I don’t care, get down or you’ll get shot,” Lam is heard shouting back.

Lam, 42, is in “good spirits” and has been off duty since the incident, taking time to recuperate, Yuen said.

“Any time an officer goes through a traumatic experience … it is mandatory for the Toronto police service to have a debriefing and an aftercare program,” Yuen said.

The aftercare program will include a visit with a psychologist, he said.

“When you go through traumatic experiences there’s a cycle that you go through and … some people can rationalize this and digest this in three days, some it’s three months, some will be a lifetime. For officer Lam it will be day by day,” he added.

Yuen said he has been in “constant contact” with Lam since the arrest, even waking him up by text the last two mornings to ask how he is doing.

The deputy chief said he met Lam about five years ago through an internal support network for police officers of East Asian heritage.

Lam, who worked for several years as an engineer before becoming a police officer in his mid-30s, has made a name for himself among colleagues by spearheading charity campaigns or raising money for fellow officers in times of need, Yuen said.

“Anything that’s required, he’s there,” Yuen said. ”You don’t even have to ask, he just happens to have a nose for (charity), he’ll show up and say, ‘I’ll help you.”’

Peter Goffin, The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version erroneously said 13 people were injured in the Toronto van attack.

Previous story
Red Deer Community Safety Strategy in spotlight at crime prevention conference

Just Posted

Alberta premier unhappy with Suzuki honorary degree but defends academic freedom

EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley says she does not agree with the… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake wants to create year-round tourist season

Public open house and workshops held May 10-12

Historical bylaws show a different Lacombe

Staff combed through records to find hundreds of outdated bylaws still on the books

Gravel companies facing fee increase

Red Deer County considering raising levy charged to gravel companies for road repairs

Excessive dog poop on Blackfalds ball diamonds frustrates town

Melting snow in Blackfalds uncovered ball diamonds full of dog poop, frustrating… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Third person charged in crime spree through Sundre, Rocky Mountain House, Sylvan Lake

Charges have been laid against a Red Deer man connected to an… Continue reading

Poll: Advocate readers support Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Red Deer Advocate readers want the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion to be… Continue reading

Celebrate all women this Mother’s Day in Central Alberta

A breakfast fundraiser is scheduled May 12 in Lacombe

Photo: Poplar Ridge Grade 6 class learn about newspapers

Red Deer Advocate editor Crystal Rhyno visited the school on Wednesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NEW YORK — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner… Continue reading

US stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading as costs, rates rise

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling and trading mostly lower Wednesday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month