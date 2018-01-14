Cops arrest man who pepper sprayed them while fleeing

Robert Orr charged with assaulting police officer

Two Abbotsford cops were pepper sprayed by a man they were chasing on foot but they were still able to run him down and arrest him early Thursday morning.

Police say the officers tried to stop 34-year-old Robert Dean Orr from jaywalking in front of their car. When they approached him, he took off running and sprayed the two cops in the face with the capsaicin, according to a police press release.

“Despite the debilitating effects of the pepper spray, the officers apprehended this combative male and transported him to APD cells.”

Police say Orr had two outstanding warrants for breaching a court order. He has a long rap sheet of 50 convictions, including 16 for property offences. He remains in custody and has been charged with another count of breaching a court order and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

Police say their two officers were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Previous story
UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”
Next story
Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Just Posted

Seattle and Alberta offer lessons for Ontario on ‘Fight for $15’ min wage hike

TORONTO — Protests, labour unrest and a public feud between Tim Hortons… Continue reading

WATCH: Cooper, Williams big winners at second Red Deer Entertainment Awards

Devin Cooper, 21, was was named Artist of the Year Saturday at… Continue reading

Demolition work begins for Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre in Red Deer

The first step towards a new way for the Women’s Outreach centre… Continue reading

‘Great annual snapshot:’ Bird numbers down in Waterton bird count after wildfire

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada official says a powerful wildfire that… Continue reading

City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

WATCH: Red Deer welcomes Servus Arena, the city’s newest skating rink

Ready six months early, the first blades hit the ice at the… Continue reading

Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month