Cop’s mom shoots and wounds man breaking into her home

(Public domain image).

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say the mother of a police officer shot and wounded an intruder who broke into her Philadelphia home.

Maxine Thompson tells WPVI-TV that she had never used her gun before Saturday, when she heard someone trying to get inside her house. She says she fired at the intruder when he got to her bedroom door and then chased him out of the building the same way he came in.

Investigators say the intruder went to a nearby car wash and called police. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from a graze wound to the arm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Charges have not been announced.

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com

The Associated Press

