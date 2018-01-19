Correctional Service fires 2 more staff at Edmonton prison after bullying probe

EDMONTON — The Correctional Service of Canada has fired two more workers at a maximum security prison in Edmonton following an investigation into allegations of workplace harassment, intimidation and bullying.

The move follows the termination of four other staff from Edmonton Institution on Jan. 9, including two managers.

Commissioner Don Head said the firings were based on disciplinary hearings that determined there was inappropriate staff conduct.

“These types of behaviour are simply not tolerated in our organization,” Head said in the statement Thursday.

“Workplace well-being is a priority for us and my management team and I are working tirelessly with labour partners and all levels of management to restore and maintain a respectful workplace of which we can all be proud.”

Head said further disciplinary hearings are pending and additional investigations are ongoing.

He said Edmonton police are also looking into possible criminal charges as a result of behaviour at the prison.

A workplace assessment completed last year by investigation company TLS Enterprises described the prison as a toxic environment and made dozens of recommendations for change.

The Correctional Service has said it has already increased training and created a confidential tip line for employees to report misconduct.

Earlier this month Gary Sears was appointed the new warden of Edmonton Institution and France Gratton took over as regional deputy commissioner for the Prairies.

The prison, which sits on the northeastern edge of the city, can house up to 324 inmates.

