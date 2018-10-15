Could a site finally be found for a Safe Consumption Service in Red Deer?

A compromise could finally be reached on where to locate a permanent supervised consumption service in Red Deer.

The City of Red Deer did not want it at harm reduction group Turning Point’s Little Gaetz location near downtown businesses — where Alberta Health Services first suggested. And AHS did not want it at the hospital — where the city initially approved it.

But both the city and AHS finally agreed to explore having a SCS near the Safe Harbour Society, in the Rail Lands area.

Turning Point submitted a Letter of Intent to city council for a development permit to operate supervised consumption services at 5233-54th Ave., around the corner from Safe Harbour. That’s also where Turning Point is proposing to relocate all of its harm reduction services.

City Council unanimously gave first reading to a proposal that would potentially allow the operation of a SCS as a discretionary use on this property. The public will have a chance to express opinions at a Nov. 13 hearing.

Conflicted views were generally expressed about a SCS around the council table. Concerns remain about the effect on the surrounding area, and “that’s what council will have to contemplate,” said Mayor Tara Veer.

But Coun. Ken Johnson, saw “hope” in stopping many needless opioid deaths. Red Deer is still leading the province in opioid deaths, so “the status quo is not working,” said Coun. Lawrence Lee.

The proposed site is next to a church and merchandise sales. It‘s right around the corner from the Safe Harbour Society, where an Overdose Prevention trailer already is operating in the parking lot on a one-year permit.

Stacey Carmichael, executive-director of Turning Point hopes the two-year journey of trying to open a permanent SCS in Red Deer is close to an end. “I’m happy that it passed first reading and there’s an opportunity to have more communications with the community.”

Having a permanent SCS will be more helpful to clients than an overdose prevention trailer because it offers integrated, wrap-around services, she added.

The letter from Turning Point itemizes what‘s being proposed: The SCS site would operate on a 24/7 basis; It would have a drug consumption space with about 12 private booths for injecting, snorting or orally consuming pre-obtained drugs; and also two externally ventilated rooms for drug inhalation.

A nursing station and medical intervention equipment would be available, with round-the-clock staff, 24-hour on-site surveillance, and daily site clean-up.

There would be an “observation room“ where clients are monitored for a minimum 15 minutes, and a “chill-out space,” with a kitchen and showers, where clients could socialize with peers. They could meet with staff who can refer them to existing housing and mental health and addiction cessation services.

Turning Point would still be able to receive education and information in a separate reception area. (The group also offers a woman’s program, health promotion, harm reduction, rural outreach, overdose prevention program, Nightreach street outreach.)

City planning manager Emily Damberger told council site activities can be controlled through the land use bylaw, development permit and a business licence. Rules around needle clean-up, security and “effective pedestrian flow,” (or no loitering), and signage can be stipulated.

Council was told people located within 100 metres of this property were already sent letters informing them of the proposal. Following an amendment suggested by Coun. Tanya Handley, this will now be increased to within 500 metres.

Kerry Bales, Chief Zone Officer for the Central Zone, Alberta Health Services, said, “AHS is encouraged by this first step in approving SCS and saving lives while providing options when clients are ready for change.”