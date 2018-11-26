Council approves contentious safe consumption site location

Safe consumption site will go at 5233 54th Ave.

A safe consumption site will go at a contentious downtown location.

Council voted in favour of bylaw changes allowing Turning Point to set up a site to serve those struggling with opioid addictions at 5233 54th Ave., just around the corner from the Safe Harbour Society.

A public hearing two weeks ago drew a huge crowd to council chambers, spilling over into a nearby conference room, where people could watch the hearing through a video link.

Coun. Vesna Higham said she could not support the proposed location,pointing out there was a better location on former public works land nearby that would have less impact on neighbouring businesses.

Higham said she does not support the location because of its proximity to the nearby Central Alberta Archery facility, which attracts 7,000 largely youth visits per year, and the adjacent Harvest International Church, which draws many families.

”I think we need to remember what’s going on in the surrounding area,” she said.

Higham was also concerned that allowing the safe consumption site so close to Safe Harbour would amount to “clustering” social agencies.

Higham was critical of the provincial inaction on taking a co-ordinated approach to the opioid crisis. The city has been begging for more resources, she said.

”That request and those pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”

Coun. Frank Wong acknowledged that a number of concerns have been raised about the location. Most, if not all, of those can be addressed before the city approves a development permit, he said.

Coun.Ken Johnston said the community is facing a health crisis and the time is right to help Turning Point respond.

Johnston called on the city and the community to meet at a “summit” to discuss the opioid crisis and how it can be addressed.

”The status quo is not working.”

Coun. Lawrence Lee said the issues boils down to whether a safe consumption site is a proper land use for the site. It meets that test and the impact of the facility on the neighbourhood can be addressed through city requirements.

Previous story
Red Deer students helping create Games sustainability, one easel at a time
Next story
Glencross event raises $190k for two Central Alberta organizations

Just Posted

Red Deer child sex offender sentenced

A Red Deer man accused of numerous child sexual exploitation offences will… Continue reading

Red Deer students helping create Games sustainability, one easel at a time

Tiny student creations to be given as VIP gifts during 2019 Games

Ponoka RCMP investigate fatal rollover

17-year-old pronounced dead at the scene

UPDATED: Indigenous mural unveiled at Red Deer hospital

Artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert signs mural

Red Deer singer Ryan Langlois wins $75,000 from Project WILD

The 38-year-old finishes second in the province

WATCH: Central Alberta families enjoy Breakfast with Santa – wrapping up Festival of Trees

The Village People’s Y.M.C.A. had families spelling out the letters on the… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment… Continue reading

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Midwest braces for snowstorm

CHICAGO — A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with… Continue reading

Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward US

TIJUANA, Mexico — Migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped… Continue reading

French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police

PARIS — French police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse… Continue reading

Police: Man shot woman at Walmart, later turned gun on self

OCALA, Fla. — A 54-year-old man suspected of the fatal weekend shooting… Continue reading

Most Read