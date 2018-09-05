Council approves new bylaw for business licencing

Red Deer city council approved a new Business Licence Bylaw on Tuesday that will require all businesses operating in the city to obtain a business licence. (File photo by Advocate staff)

All businesses in Red Deer will now have to obtain a business licence.

“The previous licence bylaw only allowed licensing of specific types of businesses, while other businesses operated with an occupancy permit. The new bylaw ensures fair and equitable treatment for all businesses,” said Erin Stuart, inspections and licensing manager.

City council approved the new Business Licence Bylaw on Tuesday to create a balanced environment for all business owners who will be able to choose either annual renewable licences or short-term licences depending on their needs.

The city’s inspections and licensing department will work with business owners on how to apply and obtain their licence for the remainder of the year.

“We will work hard to make sure everyone knows about the changes, and make it easy for them to apply. Giving businesses time to apply by not charging fees for the remainder of 2018 is something we are doing, as well as launching an online application process through MyCity this fall to make applying even easier.”

Starting Oct. 15, business owners will be able to apply online for their 2018 licence free of charge through MyLicence.

Current 2018 business licence holders will not have to reapply, but will see minimal changes to their account, such as a new licence category and fee for their 2019 licence. Businesses operating under an occupancy permit are required to obtain an annual, renewable business licence.

The new bylaw includes simplified definitions and business categories, a simple fee structure, and reduces unnecessary provisions specific to regulated businesses.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter