Red Deer city council campaign finances released

Amount council candidates spent on their bids varies widely

Coun. Frank Wong ran one lean election campaign.

The five-term councillor’s frugal election campaign cost $257.24, according to a report on campaign contributions and expenses from last October’s municipal elections. It was covered by the same amount in campaign contributions, including $58.24 of interest and self-contributions.

That works to a very efficient 24 votes per $1 spent for the council veteran.

Disclosure of expenses and contributions, except for those who entirely self-fund their campaign, is required under the Local Authorities Election Act.

Related:

Election cost

Three-term Coun. Dianne Wyntjes spent the most on her successful campaign with $13,532.01 reported, including $9,277.01 in interest and self-contributions.

Mayor Tara Veer spent $10,515.65 on her campaign, defeating political newcomer Sean Burke. His campaign was self-funded so no tallies are available.

Veer raised $10,550 through campaign contributions, leaving her with a $34.35 surplus. Under the Election Act, surpluses are submitted to the city and held in trust until the next election.

If Veer was not to run next time, the surplus and interest can either be directed to a registered charity or it becomes the property of the city.

Among the other councillors, Lawrence Lee’s campaign spent the second highest amount among councillors at $10,543.60, including $2,643 in self-contributions.

Other council campaign expenses include:

Vesna Higham — $8,839.84, including $8,639.84 in self-contributions

Michael Dawe — $8,363.71, including $4,232.17 in self-contributions

Ken Johnston — $6,741.39, including $1,129.39 in self-contributions

Buck Buchanan — $500, all self-contributed

Tanya Handley — self-funded


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation
Next story
Red Deer city council wants more cannabis retail regulation options

Just Posted

Drug dealer gets six-year sentence

Red Deer man was involved in a sophisticated dial-a-dope operation

Red Deer city council campaign finances released

Amount council candidates spent on their bids varies widely

B.C.’s attorney general calls Alberta fuel-ban bill a ‘bluff’

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s attorney general is calling Alberta’s proposed fuel restriction… Continue reading

Maurice (Mom) Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy charge involving rival

MONTREAL — A former Hells Angels boss already serving a life sentence… Continue reading

Canadian minister calls for G7 ‘naming and shaming’ on ocean overfishing

OTTAWA — Canada’s fisheries minister wants the G7 to use military and… Continue reading

Local stewards of the land share their stories at digital storytelling event

For Albertans, making the best of it in hard times and the… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Two Americans charged after undeclared guns brought across the Canadian border

Travellers stopped at Alberta’s Coutts border crossing

Canadian doc ‘The Reckoning,’ about Weinstein and other cases, set for Hot Docs

TORONTO — Just six months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and… Continue reading

Budget watchdog says a national basic income would cost $76 billion

OTTAWA — A federal spending watchdog says it could cost federal coffers… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month