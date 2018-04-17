Red Deer city council campaign finances released

Coun. Frank Wong ran one lean election campaign.

The five-term councillor’s frugal election campaign cost $257.24, according to a report on campaign contributions and expenses from last October’s municipal elections. It was covered by the same amount in campaign contributions, including $58.24 of interest and self-contributions.

That works to a very efficient 24 votes per $1 spent for the council veteran.

Disclosure of expenses and contributions, except for those who entirely self-fund their campaign, is required under the Local Authorities Election Act.

Related:

Election cost

Three-term Coun. Dianne Wyntjes spent the most on her successful campaign with $13,532.01 reported, including $9,277.01 in interest and self-contributions.

Mayor Tara Veer spent $10,515.65 on her campaign, defeating political newcomer Sean Burke. His campaign was self-funded so no tallies are available.

Veer raised $10,550 through campaign contributions, leaving her with a $34.35 surplus. Under the Election Act, surpluses are submitted to the city and held in trust until the next election.

If Veer was not to run next time, the surplus and interest can either be directed to a registered charity or it becomes the property of the city.

Among the other councillors, Lawrence Lee’s campaign spent the second highest amount among councillors at $10,543.60, including $2,643 in self-contributions.

Other council campaign expenses include:

Vesna Higham — $8,839.84, including $8,639.84 in self-contributions

Michael Dawe — $8,363.71, including $4,232.17 in self-contributions

Ken Johnston — $6,741.39, including $1,129.39 in self-contributions

Buck Buchanan — $500, all self-contributed

Tanya Handley — self-funded



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter