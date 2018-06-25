Council divided over donation to Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Red Deer city council was divided about whether to ”donate“ $7,350 over two years so the Federation of Canadian Municipalities can lobby the federal government about municipal issues.

Coun. Tanya Handley noted council already gives about $20,000 annually to the FCM in per-capital membership fees and towards a legal defence fund. She did not see the point in handing over more money.

Coun. Handley, Vesna Higham and Mayor Tara Veer voted against making the donation.

The rest of council won the vote to donate the additional money. Coun. Lawrence Lee, a local representative to the FCM, noted there‘s an upcoming federal election, and municipalities need a national voice now more than ever.

Lee, as well as city manager Craig Curtis, recommended that council contribute to the two-year Special Advocacy Fund. Lee noted the FCM made a breakthrough in the election of 2015, helping shape the federal agenda and making some historic gains, including Canada’s first-ever national housing strategy, and a federal 12-year investment in local infrastructure.