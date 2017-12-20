Council meets this morning to debate supervised consumption site location

Narrowed down to three sites

City council will reconvene this morning at 9 a.m. to consider and debate potential locations for Red Deer’s supervised consumption site.

A public hearing was held Tuesday night to discuss six possible locations that were narrowed down to three — Turning Point, Safe Harbour and Red Deer hospital.

Three public health centres at 300 Jordan Parkway, 2845 Bremner Avenue, and 4755 49 Street were removed from the list.

Council amended the proposed bylaw on Tuesday and recessed until today to consider and debate second and potentially third reading.

Councillors could not speak about the issue with media or the public during the adjournment.

Council will reconvene in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

As with all council meetings, the public can attend or watch the livestream on-line at

http://meeting.reddeer.ca/meetresults.aspx