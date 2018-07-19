Count shows slight decrease in Red Deer’s homeless

In two years, the number of homeless in Red Deer has decreased by five people according to the city’s point-in-time count.

Statistics released by the City show there were 144 people experiencing homelessness when the city conducted its point-in-time count an April 11. That was down from 149 people in 2016.

“We recognized that the paths that lead people into homelessness are varied and complex,” said Tricia Hercina, Red Deer acting social planning manager. “The information provided by the PIT count helps us to coordinate appropriate support services, and to find safe, stable housing for those in need.”

The Red Deer numbers show a decrease in street homelessness, down 48.6 per cent, with 19 unsheltered people counted, down from 37 in 2016. There was an increase in the number of people visiting emergency shelters with 86 people in 2018, up from 77 in 2016.

On April 11, seven municipalities in Alberta: Grande Prairie, The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer all conducted a point-in-time homeless count. It was the third time this type of count has been coordinated provincially and the first time Alberta has been a part of the nationally coordinated count.

Province-wide, the point-in-time found there were 5,735 people experiencing homelessness at the time of the count. Of those 2,834 people (49 per cent) were provisionally accommodated, 2,671 people (47 per cent) were emergency sheltered, 66 people (one per cent) were unknown and 164 people (three per cent) were unsecured.

While 85 per cent of those experiencing homeless were from either Edmonton or Calgary, 15 per cent came from the remaining municipalities including Red Deer. Men made up 72 per cent of those experiencing homeless while women were 28 per cent.

People between the ages of 45 and 64, classified as middle age, made up the largest proportion of the count at 39 per cent, followed by those between the ages of 25 and 44, classified as working age, who accounted for 37 per cent. People under the age of 18 were 11 per cent, between the ages of 18 and 24 were eight per cent and those over the age of 65 were five per cent.

About 25 organizations and 180 volunteers participated in Red Deer’s 2018 point-in-time count.



