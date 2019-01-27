Red Deer resident Lynn Barnes (middle), requested a photo with Renegade Station, a Stettler country music band, at ACMA’s fan fest Sunday in Red Deer. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Video: Country music fans enjoy free concert at ACMA’s fan fest in Red Deer

A Central Alberta teen met her favourite country music artist Trevor Panczak at ACMA’s fan fest last year, so this year, she came back for more.

Caitlyn Buzikevich, 17, was spotted with her father at Alberta Country Music Association’s fan fest at Red Deer Parkland Mall Sunday afternoon.

The concert featured 15-minute performances by Renegade Station, Martina Dawn, Justin Hogg, Hailey Benedict, Drew Gregory, Megan Dawson, The Orchard and The Prairie States.

Buzikevich, a Joffre resident, said she and her family enjoys country music so she came down to check out the lineup this year. The teenager was happy she came because she discovered Morinville native Justin Hogg.

“I heard him for the first time today, and he’s really, really good, I like his voice,” adding she also got his autograph.

Fans rejoiced when Stettler band Renegade Station took to the stage. The band is nominated in six categories for this year’s ACMA awards scheduled Sunday evening.

Just ahead of the awards gala Sunday afternoon, band members said winning the fans’ choice award would be ideal.

“We’re blown away by the support and 2018 has been an incredible year for us and to top it off with six nominations (for the ACMA) is just unbelievable,” Luanne Carl, singer/bassist, Renegade Station.

“We would absolutely love to win fans’ choice – our fans are the best,” said Carl, while adding, “honestly whatever we take home would be great,” said Carl, and other band members Russell Carl, Kent Nixon, and Scott McKnight,” with a chuckle.

Red Deer resident Lynn Barnes snapped a picture with Renegade Station Sunday.

“I enjoyed Renegade Station’s Diane – it’s my husband’s favourite song – one of many,” said Barnes.

Barnes, who has been singing since she was five, said she is learning country music. She draws inspiration and learns about stage presence by attending events like the one on Sunday.

She said she enjoys Alberta country music scene and she came for all the artists who were scheduled to perform.

The Red Deer resident said it’s important to support the music because “it’s amazing.”

Trina Poole, drove from Cold Lake, Alta., to support Alberta country music.

“I’m a volunteer for the ACMA but I would have come anyway,” Poole said Sunday. “You have to support these events or they won’t be happening.”


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Alberta based Justin Hogg (left) was one of many to perform at ACMA’s 2018 fan fest Sunday afternoon at Parkland Mall in Red Deer. After the performance, fans like Caitlyn Buzikevich (right), lined up to snap pictures and ask for autographs. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Alberta based Justin Hogg was one of many to perform at ACMA’s 2018 fan fest Sunday afternoon at Parkland Mall in Red Deer. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Caitlyn Buzikevich, a Central Alberta resident got pictures and autograph with Alberta based country music artist Justin Hogg. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Caitlyn Buzikevich, a Central Alberta resident got pictures and autograph with Alberta based country music artist Justin Hogg. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Previous story
N.B. minister delivers sermon on Trump’s place in an inclusive church
Next story
Partisan elbows sharper as Parliament resumes for last sitting before election

Just Posted

Crowded Red Deer City Hall could expand into emptied courthouse, councillor suggests

Buck Buchanan says the city pays a lot for leases, why not look at alternatives

PHOTO: Singer Jann Arden speaks up for a good cause

Jann Arden shared poignant and humorous stories with a Red Deer audience… Continue reading

Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Green Town experiences cannabis shortages

Pizzeria owner says never give up

A year after a pickup smashed through the front of Papa Baldy’s Pizza it is expanding

Gull Lake group proposes projects to preserve water quality

Gull Lake Watershed Society proposes using geotubes and wetlands to clean stream water

WATCH: Feeling betrayal, frustration, Innisfail-area oilfield workers hit the road to raise awareness

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy rolled out Saturday with 100 vehicles

School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with… Continue reading

Family: Smart bracelet not so smart after all?

With winter rearing its ugly head and roaring ferociously and acting like… Continue reading

All-stars Crosby, Pavelski, Dubnyk earn NHL three stars honours

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, San Jose Sharks centre… Continue reading

Hamilton Tiger-Cats ink star receiver Brandon Banks to two-year extension

HAMILTON — Star receiver Brandon Banks has signed a two-year extension with… Continue reading

N.S. rapper, singer-songwriter lead nominations for East Coast Music Awards

CHARLOTTETOWN — A rapper and singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, along with Polaris… Continue reading

PHOTO: Gaetz Avenue collision

Northbound traffic was diverted on Gaetz Avenue and 30th Street late Monday… Continue reading

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

Most Read