Video: Country music fans enjoy free concert at ACMA’s fan fest in Red Deer

Red Deer resident Lynn Barnes (middle), requested a photo with Renegade Station, a Stettler country music band, at ACMA’s fan fest Sunday in Red Deer. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

A Central Alberta teen met her favourite country music artist Trevor Panczak at ACMA’s fan fest last year, so this year, she came back for more.

Caitlyn Buzikevich, 17, was spotted with her father at Alberta Country Music Association’s fan fest at Red Deer Parkland Mall Sunday afternoon.

The concert featured 15-minute performances by Renegade Station, Martina Dawn, Justin Hogg, Hailey Benedict, Drew Gregory, Megan Dawson, The Orchard and The Prairie States.

Buzikevich, a Joffre resident, said she and her family enjoys country music so she came down to check out the lineup this year. The teenager was happy she came because she discovered Morinville native Justin Hogg.

“I heard him for the first time today, and he’s really, really good, I like his voice,” adding she also got his autograph.

Fans rejoiced when Stettler band Renegade Station took to the stage. The band is nominated in six categories for this year’s ACMA awards scheduled Sunday evening.

Just ahead of the awards gala Sunday afternoon, band members said winning the fans’ choice award would be ideal.

“We’re blown away by the support and 2018 has been an incredible year for us and to top it off with six nominations (for the ACMA) is just unbelievable,” Luanne Carl, singer/bassist, Renegade Station.

“We would absolutely love to win fans’ choice – our fans are the best,” said Carl, while adding, “honestly whatever we take home would be great,” said Carl, and other band members Russell Carl, Kent Nixon, and Scott McKnight,” with a chuckle.

Red Deer resident Lynn Barnes snapped a picture with Renegade Station Sunday.

“I enjoyed Renegade Station’s Diane – it’s my husband’s favourite song – one of many,” said Barnes.

Barnes, who has been singing since she was five, said she is learning country music. She draws inspiration and learns about stage presence by attending events like the one on Sunday.

She said she enjoys Alberta country music scene and she came for all the artists who were scheduled to perform.

The Red Deer resident said it’s important to support the music because “it’s amazing.”

Trina Poole, drove from Cold Lake, Alta., to support Alberta country music.

“I’m a volunteer for the ACMA but I would have come anyway,” Poole said Sunday. “You have to support these events or they won’t be happening.”



Alberta based Justin Hogg (left) was one of many to perform at ACMA’s 2018 fan fest Sunday afternoon at Parkland Mall in Red Deer. After the performance, fans like Caitlyn Buzikevich (right), lined up to snap pictures and ask for autographs. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Alberta based Justin Hogg was one of many to perform at ACMA’s 2018 fan fest Sunday afternoon at Parkland Mall in Red Deer. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Caitlyn Buzikevich, a Central Alberta resident got pictures and autograph with Alberta based country music artist Justin Hogg. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff