County of Wetaskiwin residents win $12.5 million on 6/49

Press conference held in Stettler on Wednesday

A County of Wetaskiwin couple has won $12.5 million in Lotto 6/49.

A press conference will be held in Stettler later today to introduce the couple who hail from this local rural area.

The WCLC head office is located in Stettler.

More to come …..

