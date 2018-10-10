Lacombe County public engagement process recognized by APPI

Following a successful review of Lacombe County’s Municipal Development Plan (MDP) and Land Use Bylaw (LUB), the Alberta Professional Planners Institute (APPI) recognized the county’s two year-long process and their public engagement approach.

“An engaged and educated public is a powerful tool for any municipality, and we thank our ratepayers for giving us their time and working with us during our MDP/LUB review,” said Lacombe County Reeve Paula Law.

“We are so proud of our planning team, whose creativity and “outside the box” thinking managed to catch our ratepayers’ attention, and led to a comprehensive review of the MDP and LUB that reflects the desires of the community.

Lacombe County was recognized by APPI for putting together a strategic campaign that ensured they were reaching out to the public in a number of ways – through school presentations, educational booklets, videos, targeted social media advertising, public meetings, round table discussions, workshops, and interactive web forms. With that feedback, they constructed a user-friendly guide that sets out the unique vision for the future of Lacombe County.

Dale Freitag, manager of planning services said “the recognition we are receiving from our peers at the APPI is appreciated, and we hope our success will inspire other communities to seek out new ways to engage their communities. Lacombe County would also like to thank the hard work and time the county residents gave as part of the process and share this recognition with them.”

Earlier this year, the Lacombe County was presented with an Honourable Mention for the 2018 Minister’s Awards for Municipal Excellence for Innovation for their creative approach when engaging the public during these same reviews.


