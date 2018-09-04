Lorne Grabher displays his personalized licence plate in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, March 24, 2017. A court hearing for a retiree who is battling the Nova Scotia government for suggesting a licence plate bearing his family name supports sexual violence against women has been put off until next year. Lorne Grabher has been trying to reinstate his personalized licence plate since it was revoked in 2016 by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles following an anonymous complaint about the plate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Court battle over ‘Grabher’ personal licence plate put off until April 2019

HALIFAX — A court hearing for a retiree who is battling the Nova Scotia government over its suggestion that a licence plate bearing his family name supports sexual violence against women has been put off until next year.

Lorne Grabher has been trying to reinstate his personalized licence plate since it was revoked in 2016 by the Registrar of Motor Vehicles following an anonymous complaint.

Grabher’s lawyer, Jay Cameron, says in a news release today that hearings scheduled for this week have been postponed until April 23 next year, due to a judge granting him additional time to review evidence from a Crown witness.

Earlier this year, Cameron had fought to strike a Crown report linking the plate, which reads “GRABHER,” to derogatory comments about women made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

A judge partially granted Grabher’s request to strike the report, saying the opinion expressed would need to undergo major revisions before it could be admissible in court.

Grabher first purchased the personalized licence plate as a gift for his late father around 1990, and he says it expressed family pride in their Austrian-German heritage.

The Canadian Press

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Memorial tennis tournament in Red Deer Sept. 15

Honouring Red Deer’s long time tennis player Thelma Smith

Supporting people with Parkinson in the Red Deer area

Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride is set for Sept. 9

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Labour Day with community barbecue

Red Deer & District Labour Council supports pharmacare plan for Canadians

Court battle over 'Grabher' personal licence plate put off until April 2019

