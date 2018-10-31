CP Holiday Train is coming to Central Alberta in December

The train will make stops in Lacombe, Blackfalds, Olds, Innisfail among other communities

Halloween decorations may still be up for many locals, but the CP Holiday Train has already announced plans to choo-choo its way into Central Alberta this holiday season.

The train will be in Central Alberta in December – greeting communities such as Lacombe, Innisfail, Blackfalds, Olds and Airdrie.

A typical CP Holiday Train event consists of performers and a brief presentation from local food bank officials and dignitaries. Rides on the holiday train are not open to the public.

“The train arrives and pulls to a safe stop in front of the crowd. The stage door lowers and the band opens with its first song,” the CP Holiday Train website states.

Once the presentation ends, the band resumes performing a mix of traditional and modern holiday-themed songs.

Performers at the event this year are: Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott.

The entire event in any community lasts about 30 minutes.

“Once the band plays its farewell song, the stage door closes, and the train heads off to the next stop,” the website states.

The holiday train not only provides entertainment to thousands of Canadians, but also help local food banks.

Since 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $14.5 million and 4.3 million pounds of food for North American food banks, the website states. Everything raised in a community stays in that community. In addition, CP makes a donation at each stop.

This year, the train will make its way from Calgary to Blackfalds on Dec. 9 at 12:45 p.m. The event time at CP Tracks at Gregg Street between Broadway Ave and East Ave. is from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Blackfalds Food Bank Society chair Karie Ackermann said the event helps change hunger into hope.

She said the event helps raise awareness that hunger exist in our communities and families need help especially during Christmas time when people feel the holiday pressure.

“It’s the hardest time of the year for many low-income families and those who are single and seniors,” she said.

“It shows people that there are neighbours, friends that your child goes to school with are hungry and we need to change that.”

Ackermann who attends the event enjoys the Christmas spirit and the community together.

From Blackfalds, the train will head to Lacombe arriving at 2 p.m., the same day. The event time at The Len Thompson Fish Pond is 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.

Millie Snow, Lacombe Community Food Bank and Thrift Store general manager said she will attend the event this year.

Snow said the food drive during the holiday train is one of the biggest events for the local food bank. Hundreds bring food items for the food bank and drop it off before enjoying the festivities.

The event is something Snow enjoys along with the community.

“It’s quite nice especially if it comes at night because of all the lights,” she said, adding that the event is equally enjoyable during the day.

The train will also greet Ponoka residents the same day between 4 and 4:30 p.m., at 50th Street and 47 Avenue, after which it will make its way to Wetaskiwin, Millet, Leduc, Josephburg and Edmonton.

From Alberta’s capital city, it will head to Innisfail arriving on Dec. 11 at 1:15 p.m. The event time at 52 Avenue and 50 Street (the FasGas crossing) is 1:25 to 1:55 p.m.

At 2:35 p.m., the same day, the train will arrive at Olds’ 50th Street level crossing with the event time at 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.

It will then make its way to Didsbury, Airdrie, Cochrane, Morley, Canmore and Banff.

The train’s first Central Alberta stop last year was in Ponoka, where the local food bank received a $4,000 cheque from CP Rail. Community members raised more than $1,200 and 1,711 pounds of food at the event.

The Lacombe Community Food Bank also received $4,000 cheque from CP Rail last year. More than $1,000 and 1,000 pounds of food was donated by the community. The next stop was Blackfalds last year, where CP handed over a $3,000 cheque. Between 750 and 1,000 pounds of food was donated and nearly $900 was raised from attendees.

CP Holiday Train is asking Canadians to take the healthy donations challenge this year. The website states its asking for healthy donations for the local food banks including grain products such as brown rice, whole wheat crackers, whole grain bread and granola bars. Canned fruit and vegetables, tomato sauce, canned soup, and applesauce will also be accepted.

Canned meat and fish, peanut butter, canned baked beans, dried or canned beans and lentils are also on the list. The website states reduced sodium canned and jarred goods are preferred.

For more information, check with your local food bank.



CP Holiday Train will make its way to Central Alberta in December this year. It will make stops in Lacombe, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Innisfail among other communitites. Photo via cpr.ca