CP Holiday Train raises thousands for Central Alberta food banks

A little Christmas spirit will go a long way for Central Alberta food banks.

The CP Holiday Train swung through Central Alberta over the past couple days, raising thousands for food banks in Ponoka, Lacombe, Blackfalds and elsewhere.

The train’s first Central Alberta stop Wednesday was in Ponoka, where the local food bank received a $4,000 cheque from CP Rail. Community members raised more than $1,200 and 1,711 pounds of food at the event as well.

Dean Hill, Ponoka Food Bank president, said donations are vital this time of year.

“Getting the donation from CP is one thing, but the Holiday Train also stirs the community to give and think of others who are less fortunate than ourselves and make sure everybody gets fed,” said Hill.

The money and food donations will support the food bank through the first few months of the new year, Hill added.

The train has stopped in Ponoka for three straight years.

“There was easily several thousand people out for the event,” Hill said. “It was a great show – Colin James and the whole thing was just great.”

The train’s next stop was Lacombe, where the Lacombe Community Food Bank also received $4,000 from CP Rail. More than $1,000 and 1,000 pounds of food was donated by the community.

Millie Snow, Lacombe Community Food Bank and Thrift Store general manager, said the Holiday Train is always a spectacle.

“People are always giving to us, but sometimes it’s nice if there’s a little fun out of it,” she said. “The train was decorated really nicely this year … and it’s always nice to see at night because you can see the lights better.”

Snow said the food bank appreciates all the donations that come from the Holiday Train.

The next stop was Blackfalds where CP handed over a $3,000 cheque. Between 750 and 1,000 pounds of food was donated and nearly $900 was raised Wednesday from attendees.

Jeanette Edwards, manager at the Blackfalds Food Bank, said thousands came to see the CP Holiday Train.

The money from the CP donation and community members will go a long way, Edwards added.

“It’s awesome to see that much raised, especially this time of year. We have a lot of families we’re helping this year so it will be put to good use,” said Edwards.

The Holiday Train kept rolling through Central Alberta Thursday, including a stop in Innisfail.

Brenda Hand, coordinator of the Innisfail Food Bank, said the turnout at this year’s Holiday Train was much better than last year.

CP donated $3,500 to the food bank and residents donated about 1,100 pounds of food – cash donations are still being counted.

“We have need every week,” Hand said. “Families are often stretched financially over the Christmas season and these donations are a huge benefit for our clients.”

Seeing all the donations is a “heart-warming” feeling, Hand added.

The CP Holiday Train also made stops in Olds, Disbury and Airdrie Thursday.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Free webinar viewings at Olds College
Next story
Red Deer Christmas charities ready for big holiday rush

Just Posted

Red Deer Christmas charities ready for big holiday rush

Red Deer charities are bracing for the busiest time of the year.… Continue reading

Pharmacy break-in part of a string of similar robberies, say Red Deer Mounties

Narcotics and cash were stolen from a Red Deer pharmacy and police… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA takes appeal of 2015 election fine to Alberta Court of Appeal

A former Central Alberta MLA is taking his fight over a $250… Continue reading

Hit and run sends elderly Red Deer man to hospital, driver arrested

Charges have been laid in a hit and run that sent an… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties seize 29 guns, lay nearly 150 criminal charges

Two people face nearly 150 criminal charges after police executed two search… Continue reading

WATCH: CP Holiday Train in Lacombe

Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month