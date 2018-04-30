CREA calls for moratorium on cannabis growing at home

OTTAWA — Canada’s real estate industry organization is calling for a moratorium on growing marijuana at home until the government sets out nationwide regulations for the practice.

Ottawa’s proposed marijuana legalization regulations allow Canadians to grow up to four marijuana plants at their residences after a federal court ruled in 2016 that the government cannot ban medical marijuana patients from growing their own cannabis.

But the Canadian Real Estate Association is proposing an amendment to the regulations that would result in a halt on home cultivation until provinces can enact new regulations after Ottawa provides guidelines on how to do so.

The association argues that four marijuana plants can produce as much as five kilograms of cannabis a year, and in turn have the potential to damage property and increase housing costs.

Canada’s marijuana legalization bill will allow Canadians the right to grow pot under a certain limit, but each province and territory is developing its own legal framework for production and consumption.

Quebec and Manitoba, for example, have chosen to prohibit home cultivation of weed, but the federal justice minister has said that federal marijuana rules will take precedence over provincial law.

Previous story
Porn star Stormy Daniels sues President Trump for defamation
Next story
Central Alberta firefighters complete Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge

Just Posted

Central Alberta firefighters complete Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge

Raising money for people fighting cancer

Maintenance worker finds body in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in a wall… Continue reading

Update: Rising gas prices do not deter Red Deer drivers

“It seems like every summer it takes a jump, during special holidays – they knock up the price.”

Newfoundland town stands by contentious vote against rainbow crosswalk

SPRINGDALE, N.L. — A Newfoundland town is standing by its decision to… Continue reading

A Calgary 2026 Winter Olympic Games bid awaits a champion, or two

CALGARY — The success of a Calgary bid for the 2026 Olympic… Continue reading

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Barbara Kopple’s upcoming film looks at immigration in Canada

TORONTO — Two-time Oscar-winning American documentary filmmaker Barbara Kopple has her sights… Continue reading

PM sells Trans Mountain pipeline as Amazon announces expansion in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted the expansion of retail giant… Continue reading

New song by Chris Cornell on collection of Cash’s writings

NEW YORK — It’s inevitable that a new recording by Chris Cornell… Continue reading

Air Canada says its new loyalty program will help to increase share price further

MONTREAL — Air Canada’s move to launch its own loyalty program in… Continue reading

B.C. dinosaur museum closes doors over funds, operations feud in Tumbler Ridge

VICTORIA — A dinosaur museum in the tiny northeast British Columbia community… Continue reading

Graham Kerr celebrates the cookbook that led to his gallop

NEW YORK — Graham Kerr is having a group of guests over… Continue reading

Convicting America’s Dad: Inside the Bill Cosby prosecution

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — In the tense moments before a jury convicted Bill… Continue reading

For fans of British royals, a sightseeing itinerary

LONDON — You got up in the wee hours to watch Prince… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month