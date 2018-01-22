Creep Catcher fined $1,500 for harassment

A member of Red Deer Creep Catchers vigilante group was fined $1,500 and given one-year probation for harassing a former Lacombe man.

Carl Young, 38, was found guilty at trial in August of criminal harassment for accusing Jaden Rajah of pedophile acts while taking a video of the encounter on his cellphone around 1 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2016. The video was then posted online.

Young, who has since moved to B.C., is to have no contact with his victim and no access to phones or computers with Internet access unless for work as conditions of his probation.

Young first made contact with Rajah through websites. Young posed as an 18-year-old at first, but later said he was 15, and communicated with Rajah to gain his trust. Young planned to meet Rajah to ambush him in public and scare him with accusations.

In part of the six-minute video shown during trial, an emotional Rajah told Young he would never hurt anyone, and he was not a creep.

He later contacted Young pleading with him to not post the video, telling him he feared he could get beaten up.

At trial Rajah, who was actively involved in LGBTQ support groups, testified he planned to watch a movie with the teen. Rajah has since moved to B.C.

During sentencing on Monday Judge Darrell Riemer said Rajah felt “broken and unworthy to live” and scared for his life according to earlier victim impact statements.

Riemer said Young’s actions were repugnant and deliberate and Creep Catchers should have contacted police who are trained to properly investigate alleged sex abuse of children.

“You have to respect the law and that was our main message and I think that was very clear today,” said Jaden’s father Eric Rajah outside the courtroom after sentencing.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter