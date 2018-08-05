Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to rescue a group of boaters who had their canoe capsized Saturday in the North Saskatchewan River.

Rescuers, including Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, EMS, and Clearwater Fire rescued the group of eight canoers. Two of the boaters were exposed to the water and required medical attention, police said.

RCMP were able to make contact with the group who were stranded on the east side of the river, north east of Rocky Mountain House around 8 p.m.

Crews launched two rescue boats and located the group. The two injured were treated by EMS.


