(Advocate file photo).

Crews respond to report of B.C. hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Search and rescue crews were to continue searching through the night for three hikers reported missing at Shannon Falls Provincial Park near Squamish, B.C.

Squamish RCMP say the three people were swimming in one of the pools on Tuesday afternoon at the top of Shannon Falls with a group of friends when they slipped and fell into a pool 30 metres below.

Corp. Sascha Banks says in a statement that teams from several agencies have been searching for the trio but have not yet spotted the hikers in the pool system.

Banks says the “terrain is difficult, very dangerous, and the water flow is heavy which is complicating the search.”

Banks says efforts to find the three would continue overnight into tomorrow when additional RCMP and SAR teams will be on site.

Until the operation is completed, the trails leading to the pool system at the top of Shannon Falls will be closed to the public.

Banks says the families of those missing are being contacted and the RCMP will not be releasing their names at this time.

Previous story
Justin Trudeau to visit Canadian troops in Latvia ahead of NATO summit
Next story
Police call for witnesses to Canada Day shooting of woman driver in Pitt Meadows, B.C.

Just Posted

Crews respond to report of B.C. hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Search and rescue crews were to continue searching through… Continue reading

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Toronto police say they will resume digging at a property where accused… Continue reading

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Police call for witnesses to Canada Day shooting of woman driver in Pitt Meadows, B.C.

MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — Police say a 36-year-old woman whose car collided… Continue reading

B.C. man charged with cruelty after doing procedure on python without sedation: SPCA

MISSION, B.C. — A man in Mission, B.C., has been charged with… Continue reading

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Toronto police say they will resume digging at a property where accused… Continue reading

Four stabbed on bus in Brampton, Ont. suspect arrested

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say four people were sent to hospital with… Continue reading

Police call for witnesses to Canada Day shooting of woman driver in Pitt Meadows, B.C.

MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — Police say a 36-year-old woman whose car collided… Continue reading

B.C. man charged with cruelty after doing procedure on python without sedation: SPCA

MISSION, B.C. — A man in Mission, B.C., has been charged with… Continue reading

Students at Central Alberta college learn to grow bud

High demand for pot growers: Central Alberta expert

PHOTOS: Fishing up a storm

The fishing were biting at Marina Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Anglers were… Continue reading

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lock it or Lose it campaign gives Red Deer drivers poor crime prevention scores

Drivers left electronic devices, keys, in plain sight; some left windows open

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month