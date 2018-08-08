Crews will simulate a large scale operation for missing aircraft out of Red Deer Airport

Search and rescue exercise at Red Deer Airport this weekend

A training exercise will simulate a large scale search operation for a missing aircraft out of Red Deer Airport this weekend, weather permitting.

The Western Canada Search and Rescue Exercise will simulate a lost aircraft in the Central Alberta region of Carstairs, the Rockies, Drayton Valley, Rimbey, Forestberg and Three Hills.

Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) Red Deer Zone is hosting the large scale event. Jim Thoreson, CASARA zone training officer for Central Alberta, said aircrews from Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and B.C. – totalling to more than 85 people will participate in the exercise.

About 20 aircrafts will be part of the exercise including Cessna 182s, Cessna 172s, and a 417 Combat Support Squadron Griffon helicopter from Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake.

The Red Deer resident said such large scale exercises are vital to be proactive and safe because people’s lives can depend on it.

“There’s certain things we’re required to do in order to be efficient and expeditious and if a plane goes down people could be hurt, lying out there, and we need to know what to do and how to do and as fast as we can do it.”

Thoreson said navigators, pilots, spotters, among other aircrews, will be part of the event and learn about everything they should do in a major search.

“People will learn how to fly on the edges of the mountains, how to fly in the Prairies, how to fly during a search, and how to spot targets and how to treat targets when we find them,” said Thoreson.

The event starts Friday with a mass briefing at the Harvard Park officer’s mess building at 8 p.m. During the meeting, crews will be briefed on the overall operation and will receive assigned tasks for the next day.

Saturday morning will begin with a weather briefing and an updated briefing for their flights for the day.

Sunday morning will be a repeat of Saturday exercise except crews will complete their tasks by noon and take part in a debriefing before heading home.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
WATCH: Battle of Alberta raises thousands for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre
Next story
PHOTO: Age on a Page

Just Posted

Red Deer man will shave his beard for the Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed is in desperate need of toiletries.

Firefighters brace for intense lightning, minimal rain, more wildfires in B.C.

BURNS LAKE, B.C. — The latest weather forecast in British Columbia calls… Continue reading

UPDATED: Fire ban effective immediately for Red Deer

Open fires not allowed

Red Deer County announces fire ban

Outdoor fires must be extinguished

‘Black eye to the industry:’ Report delves into polls gone awry in Calgary vote

CALGARY — A report into wildly inaccurate polls ahead of last year’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Battle of Alberta raises thousands for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

The golf tournament was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday

PHOTO: Age on a Page

The exhibit will be open at The Hub on Ross in Red Deer through August

Saudi Arabia reportedly directing selloff of Canadian assets after criticism

TORONTO — As Saudi Arabia continues to escalate its political dispute with… Continue reading

Endangered orca that sparked international rescue plan spotted in B.C. waters

VANCOUVER — An emaciated and endangered killer whale that scientists feared could… Continue reading

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

HALIFAX — Researchers from Canada and the U.S. have used math to… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer made more than a fashion statement in… Continue reading

N.B. man dies after single wasp sting, had no idea he was allergic

FREDERICTON — A 43-year-old New Brunswick man has died after being stung… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement… Continue reading

‘No ego, no attitude’: Brad Daymond remembered for Love Inc. and ‘N Sync work

TORONTO — Canadian songmaker Bradley Daymond scaled the charts as a member… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month