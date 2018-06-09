Crews work to clean up oil spill south of Red Deer after train derailment

Clean up of an oil spill from a train derailment continued a day after the incident that led to one car leaking south of Red Deer.

Heavy construction crews were working Saturday to clean up the spill. A section of Hwy 2A was blocked off from McKenzie Road in the north to Airport Drive near Springbrook to allow crews to do their work.

At 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, Blackfalds RCMP responded to the derailment of seven rail cars. Six of the derailed cars carried oil while the seventh was carrying sand. One of the cars leaked oil.

Police said evacuations were not necessary because of the location of the derailment.

Members of Alberta Highways, Environmental Services, Hazardous Materials and emergency services responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Canadian Pacific Railway Police are leading the investigation. It was estimated the clean up and removal of the derailed cars would take about 18 to 24 hours to complete.



