A free crime prevention information session is coming to the Innisfail Public Library.

Innisfail RCMP will hold a crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) presentation May 16 at 6 p.m.

The goal of CPTED is to use physical space to impact criminal decisions and behaviour, while improving safety and productivity.

Police say the information will be useful for both residential and commercial groups.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter