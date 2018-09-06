A Red Deer man and woman were charged following an investigation into stolen vehicles. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Crime reduction unit recovers stolen vehicles

Two people from Red Deer charged

A Red Deer man and woman wanted on outstanding warrants face several new charges following the recovery of two stolen Camaros from Hinton.

The investigation first led members of the Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) to Hinton where a stolen 30-foot recreational vehicle being used by the two was located and recovered.

Westlock RCMP were also investigating the suspects after a pickup truck was stolen from a dealership where a male suspect was dropped off by a female driving a Camaro.

On Sept. 1 the stolen truck and Camaro were spotted at a gas station. Both vehicles fled after ramming two responding police vehicles and police were involved in a brief pursuit of the suspects.

Police said the Central Alberta District Crime CRU, who were in the area, deployed a spike belt and the Camaro went into the ditch to avoid the device. Police Dog Services tracked the female driver who was arrested and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

That evening the male suspect was located and the stolen pickup was seized along with other stolen items including a large quantity of tools from an earlier break and enter.

On Sept. 2 the CRU, in conjunction with Leduc RCMP GIS, located and seized another Camaro in Wabamun.

In total, two Camaros, one pickup truck and one recreational vehicle were recovered.

A 28-year-old man faces 20 charges that include break and enter with intent, eight counts of failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking or recognizance, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, resisting a police officer, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, and three charges under the Traffic Safety Act.

A 21-year-old woman faces 17 charges that include break and enter and commit theft, seven counts of failing to comply with a condition of a recognizance and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.


Crime reduction unit recovers stolen vehicles

Two people from Red Deer charged

