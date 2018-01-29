Criminal charges dropped against two Central Albertans in carfentanil case

Case is not going to trial

All charges were dropped on Monday against two Central Albertans who had been arrested after police made the first seizure of carfentanil in the Red Deer area.

Assorted drug and weapons-related charges were withdrawn against Steven Herman, 37, and Trina Boudreau-Pritchard, 29, after a preliminary inquiry was held on Monday in Red Deer’s provincial court.

A preliminary inquiry determines whether there is enough evidence to go to trial — it tests the strength of the Crown’s case.

Police had warned after last year’s drug seizure that the deadly opioid carfentanil (its only legal use is to sedate large animals, such as elephants) is “almost certainly” being mixed with other street drugs being sold in the area.

Local drug users were cautioned that heroin or cocaine could have been substituted with the inexpensive opioid that is causing overdose deaths.