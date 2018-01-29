(Advocate file photo.)

Criminal charges dropped against two Central Albertans in carfentanil case

Case is not going to trial

All charges were dropped on Monday against two Central Albertans who had been arrested after police made the first seizure of carfentanil in the Red Deer area.

Assorted drug and weapons-related charges were withdrawn against Steven Herman, 37, and Trina Boudreau-Pritchard, 29, after a preliminary inquiry was held on Monday in Red Deer’s provincial court.

A preliminary inquiry determines whether there is enough evidence to go to trial — it tests the strength of the Crown’s case.

Police had warned after last year’s drug seizure that the deadly opioid carfentanil (its only legal use is to sedate large animals, such as elephants) is “almost certainly” being mixed with other street drugs being sold in the area.

Local drug users were cautioned that heroin or cocaine could have been substituted with the inexpensive opioid that is causing overdose deaths.

Previous story
Sex assault trial for Central Alberta man delayed
Next story
Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

Just Posted

Update: Red Deer man charged with sexual exploitation of children

Police search for more victims

Criminal charges dropped against two Central Albertans in carfentanil case

Case is not going to trial

Sex assault trial for Central Alberta man delayed

Courtroom congestion leads to postponement

Suspect armed with rifle robs bank

RCMP seek assistance to identify suspect

Youth charged with Elks Hall arson

70-year-old building destroyed

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday… Continue reading

German automakers face heat over tests on monkeys, humans

FRANKFURT — Public criticism of the German auto industry has escalated on… Continue reading

‘It should be white and red’ for Canada: Hannigan marks Grammy win with vino

Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan toasted her first Grammy Award with a… Continue reading

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

VICTORIA — There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday… Continue reading

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month