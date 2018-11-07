Criminal charges possible after fire near county office outside Edmonton

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — Police say criminal charges could be filed after a fire and possible explosion led to the evacuation of several downtown buildings in a bedroom community just east of Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a fire Tuesday evening at a complex that houses the Strathcona County office and council chambers in Sherwood Park.

County Mayor Rod Frank says fire crews immediately turned the scene over to the RCMP, but police aren’t saying what they found.

The community centre and library inside the complex, as well as two nearby schools and a performing arts centre, are all closed while police conducted their investigation.

Sharon Siga, the library’s director, says a explosion could be felt inside the building at the time of the fire, but library staff got out safely.

RCMP Supt. Dave Kalist says investigators can’t release any details about what happened to protect the integrity of their work, but the situation is contained and the public is not at risk.

“I hope that everybody can understand that our concern right now is maintaining the integrity of a serious investigation that may involve criminal charges down the road,” Kalist said Wednesday.

“So we can’t release information prematurely because it may hinder that investigation.”

Frank said speculation online about what happened is not helping, but he acknowledged authorities are providing little information to help people understand what took place.

Previous story
Military investigating series of fires, power outages on board naval vessels
Next story
Child luring suspects arrested in Alberta, Ontario others sought in U.S.

Just Posted

Cannabis-related impaired driving not a concern in Red Deer

City official hopes it stays that way

Snow clearing started early in Red Deer this winter

Red Deerians will see a change in city-wide plowing signs

AgSmart show will introduce new farm technologies next summer at Olds College

More info on AgSmart is available at Agri-Trade show

Red Deer creates real-time homeless list

Federal funding helping Red Deer and other communities across Canada

NOVA employees raise $750,000 for United Way

Over 400 employees participate

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Scheer says Clement no longer a Conservative MP after more allegations arise

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer says he has asked Tony Clement to leave… Continue reading

Parole denied for drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three kids and their grandfather in crash

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — A drunk driver who killed three young children and… Continue reading

Investigators probe third accident at Halifax airport in 15 years

HALIFAX — Federal investigators have arrived in Halifax to piece together why… Continue reading

Study finds emotional abuse to be a major issue in Canadian sport

TORONTO — Imagine a teacher telling a child: you’re fat. You’re a… Continue reading

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

Sheldon Kennedy’s sexual abuse case against hockey coach Graham James rocked Canadian… Continue reading

Cuban dancers return to island that once spurned them

HAVANA — As a young dancer compared with ballet legends Vaslav Nijinsky… Continue reading

Writers’ Trust to hand out total $260,000 in prizes for literary excellence

TORONTO — Seven of Canada’s top literary minds are set to be… Continue reading

Kucherov, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Oilers 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, Andrei… Continue reading

Most Read