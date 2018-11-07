Criminal charges possible after fire near county office outside Edmonton

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — Police say criminal charges could be filed after a fire and possible explosion led to the evacuation of several downtown buildings in a bedroom community just east of Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a fire Tuesday evening at a complex that houses the Strathcona County office and council chambers in Sherwood Park.

County Mayor Rod Frank says fire crews immediately turned the scene over to the RCMP, but police aren’t saying what they found.

The community centre and library inside the complex, as well as two nearby schools and a performing arts centre, are all closed while police conducted their investigation.

Sharon Siga, the library’s director, says a explosion could be felt inside the building at the time of the fire, but library staff got out safely.

RCMP Supt. Dave Kalist says investigators can’t release any details about what happened to protect the integrity of their work, but the situation is contained and the public is not at risk.

“I hope that everybody can understand that our concern right now is maintaining the integrity of a serious investigation that may involve criminal charges down the road,” Kalist said Wednesday.

“So we can’t release information prematurely because it may hinder that investigation.”

Frank said speculation online about what happened is not helping, but he acknowledged authorities are providing little information to help people understand what took place.