Crimson Lake Provincial Park opens skateway

Crimson Lake Provincial Park, just outside of Rocky Mountain House, has a new opportunity for skaters.

The Lakeside Skateway and skating rink are open to the public. Visitors can skate along the frozen lakeside road down to a large skating rink.

Starting Jan. 20, the next eight Saturdays at the park will be “Snowy Saturday.”

There will be free family activities those days, including cross-country skiing and fat bikes trails. There will also be hot chocolate by the large warm-up fire.

More information can be found at www.albertaparks.ca/parks/central/crimson-lake-pp.



