Cronquist House getting repairs

Cronquist House will get some needed repairs thanks to an Alberta Historical Resources Foundation grant. File photo by Red Deer Advocate

Veranda will be fixed with $10,200 from Alberta Historical Resources Foundation

Cronquist House has received a historic resource conservation grant from the Alberta Historical Resources Foundation.

The $10,200 grant will be used for repairing the veranda at Cronquist House. Work will include replacing the existing wooden decking, and replacing and repainting the railings. The replacement will be done in a similar style to the original.

Cronquist House was built from 1911 to 1912 by Swedish immigrant, Emmanuel Petterson Cronquist, and was occupied by members of the family until 1974.

In 1976, the house was saved from demolition by community intervention and moved from its original location at the Cronquist Farm to its current location at Bower Ponds. In 1983, it became Alberta’s first designated Municipal Historic Resource. The Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society operates the house on behalf of The City of Red Deer.

As a designated historic resource, The City is eligible to apply for up to $50,000 per year in matching funding from the Alberta Historical Resources Foundation towards the cost of repairs to the building’s exterior.



