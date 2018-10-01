Cross-examination of complainant continues at sailor’s sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — A young Halifax woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by British sailors was quizzed about her relationship with her family doctor during cross-examination today.

The complainant agreed with defence lawyer Ian Hutchison that she considered her family doctor a support person at the time of the alleged incident in the barracks of a Halifax-area military base in April 2015, and that their relationship eventually grew into her being a surrogate mother.

She agreed that she sent the doctor a text message after leaving the barracks in the early hours of April 10, 2015, and the defence suggested that she was in fact more than a support person at that time.

But the complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, disagreed with Hutchison, saying their relationship evolved over the next year.

Hutchison noted that she testified during the preliminary inquiry in this case that she considered her family doctor a surrogate mother, and asked if her testimony has changed because she became aware that the defence would be critical of the “ethical nature” of their relationship.

The complainant says she didn’t elaborate on the evolution of their relationship because she wasn’t questioned as robustly during the preliminary inquiry.

Her testimony continues in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Darren Smalley, 38, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people at 12 Wing Shearwater.

Previous story
Supply managed farmers to get compensation as a result of trade deal
Next story
New trade deal doesn’t mention climate change: environmentalists

Just Posted

Decision next month in impaired driving causing death trial

Woman on trial last month on impaired driving charges in connection with 2017 collision

Preliminary hearing begins for RCMP officer facing sexual assault charges

Red Deer RCMP officer facing two charges each of sexual assault and breach of trust

Snow expected near Rocky Mountain House, Olds

Heavy snowfall is expected in some parts of Central Alberta this week.… Continue reading

Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to benefit from Dance Off

2019 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off is set for April 23

Runners and walkers gather in Red Deer to beat cancer

CIBC Run for the Cure raises over $87,000

UPDATED: Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

To operate seven days a week

New trade deal doesn’t mention climate change: environmentalists

Environmental groups say the new trade deal between the U.S., Canada and… Continue reading

Cross-examination of complainant continues at sailor’s sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — A young Halifax woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by… Continue reading

Supply managed farmers to get compensation as a result of trade deal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new trade deal with… Continue reading

‘He was withering:’ Trial begins for Calgary couple charged in son’s 2013 death

CALGARY — A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the… Continue reading

Experts say N.B.-style uncertainty is avoidable: ‘You need rules written down’

A week after New Brunswickers voted in a provincial election that proved… Continue reading

Fredericton police bolster front line emergency response after deadly shooting

FREDERICTON — The Fredericton Police Force is bolstering its front line emergency… Continue reading

Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season… Continue reading

Man at centre of Nobel Literature scandal convicted of rape

COPENHAGEN — The man at the centre of a sex abuse and… Continue reading

Most Read