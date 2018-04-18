Crown calls final witness, closes its case against Nicholas Butcher

HALIFAX — After three weeks of evidence, the Crown has closed its case against a Halifax law school graduate accused in the violent death of his girlfriend, Kristin Johnston.

Nicholas Butcher, charged with second-degree murder, was arrested after the body of the Montreal-born yoga instructor was found in her Halifax-area home on March 26, 2016.

The Crown called its final witness to the stand Wednesday — an expert in digital forensics who analyzed a laptop found in Johnston’s home with a username of Kristin Johnston and found that it had been accessed hours before her death.

Blair MacLellan, who is self-employed but worked as a civilian for the RCMP’s tech crime unit at the time of the alleged murder, said Facebook messages were opened on the computer around 1:40 a.m. on March 26, 2016.

“We could see that those were actually clicked on and looked at,” MacLellan said of the messages, adding that the Facebook account had “cached credentials,” meaning it would have logged in automatically.

Friends have testified they were hanging out with Johnston at an apartment elsewhere during the time frame the laptop was accessed.

The 14-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury has heard Johnston and her friend Lisa Abramowicz were at the flat of another friend, Michael Belyea, when Butcher, 36, unexpectedly appeared in the doorway, much to their bewilderment.

Abramowicz testified that Johnston had only obtained Belyea’s address hours earlier, and had no idea how Butcher knew she was there. She said the three surmised that Butcher had looked at Johnston’s Facebook messages.

Belyea told the jury that Johnston ended her relationship with Butcher that night, after a conversation with him outside of Belyea’s apartment.

Previous story
Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

Just Posted

Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

The son of a man accused of killing a 71-year-old man in… Continue reading

Man in huge weapons bust gets prison

Nearly 30 firearms and stolen property seized in November 2017 police search

Municipalities fighting for share of bankrupt oilpatch assets

Lacombe and Clearwater Counties among 11 rural municipalities seeking secured creditor status

Carr downplays tanker traffic risk, says legislation not developed yet

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government hasn’t yet “landed” on its promised… Continue reading

Broncos hockey player Conner Lukan loved most animals, watched ‘The Bachelor’

SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — He tore around on quads, roughhoused with his… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

Rielly helping to lead Leafs pushback against Bruins ahead of crucial Game 4

TORONTO — Morgan Rielly would head back to Vancouver early in his… Continue reading

Police confirm fleeing suspect shot dead by RCMP was Calgary woman’s killer

CALGARY — Police have confirmed that a fleeing suspect who was shot… Continue reading

Red Deerians celebrate 100 years of CNIB

Central Albertans celebrated a century of change for blind and partially sighted… Continue reading

33 abused Chihuahuas found in Maryland SUV

When the animal control investigator first got the call, he didn’t believe… Continue reading

Red Deer man who helped recover more than 400 stolen vehicles suffers heart attack

GoFundMe page has been launched to support him and his family

Melting Arctic sea ice may be behind endless winter: scientists

Scientists are suspecting that not enough winter in the Arctic has led… Continue reading

Canada’s oldest blood donor says busy mind, vitamins helped her give back

VANCOUVER — Beatrice Janyk credits vitamins, 12 hours of sleep a day,… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring in 30 NHL players, alumni for event

Organizers behind a Saskatoon tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos say… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month