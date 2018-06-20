CSIS risks privacy of innocent people despite scathing court ruling: watchdog

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has failed to ensure it doesn’t illegally hold on to sensitive information about innocent people, a federal spy watchdog says.

In a report made public Wednesday, the Security Intelligence Review Committee also expresses concern that CSIS lacks the ability to make the necessary changes, two years after a scathing court ruling about its practices.

An October 2016 Federal Court decision said CSIS broke the law by keeping and analyzing electronic data about people who were not actually under investigation.

The pointed ruling said the spy service shouldn’t have retained the data trails because they were not directly related to threats to the security of Canada.

CSIS processed the metadata beginning in 2006 through its Operational Data Analysis Centre to produce intelligence that can disclose intimate details about individuals.

Metadata is information associated with a communication, such as a telephone number or email address, but not the message itself.

The intelligence review committee report, tabled in Parliament, noted that CSIS has since destroyed most of the metadata in question.

But it found the spy service was “still dealing with the implications” of the court decision when it comes to handling information about third parties.

The committee found that CSIS’s definitions, guidelines and training related to assessment and reporting of third-party data were “clearly insufficient.”

“In addition, (the review committee) is concerned with respect to CSIS’s capacity to deliver policy development commitments.”

The committee looked at one dataset assembled largely from third-party communications collected under warrant that was initially retained in 2008. In November 2016, after the court decision, CSIS approved keeping it a second time, but without proper review, the committee report says.

The dataset did not meet the proper threshold under the CSIS Act and was therefore kept “unlawfully,” the report adds.

In a statement Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he takes the matter “very seriously,” and a full review of such cases is underway.

The committee also looked at how the spy service was handling bulk datasets — electronic information collected in large batches that may include information about security threats among other, more mundane records.

The committee ”saw no evidence” that CSIS had changed its policies and procedures concerning the collection of bulk datasets following the 2016 court decision, creating a risk the spy service could again stray beyond the law.

The findings come as a Liberal national security bill, currently before Parliament, proposes new authorities for CSIS to crunch and analyze data.