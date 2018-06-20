CSIS risks privacy of innocent people despite scathing court ruling: watchdog

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has failed to ensure it doesn’t illegally hold on to sensitive information about innocent people, a federal spy watchdog says.

In a report made public Wednesday, the Security Intelligence Review Committee also expresses concern that CSIS lacks the ability to make the necessary changes, two years after a scathing court ruling about its practices.

An October 2016 Federal Court decision said CSIS broke the law by keeping and analyzing electronic data about people who were not actually under investigation.

The pointed ruling said the spy service shouldn’t have retained the data trails because they were not directly related to threats to the security of Canada.

CSIS processed the metadata beginning in 2006 through its Operational Data Analysis Centre to produce intelligence that can disclose intimate details about individuals.

Metadata is information associated with a communication, such as a telephone number or email address, but not the message itself.

The intelligence review committee report, tabled in Parliament, noted that CSIS has since destroyed most of the metadata in question.

But it found the spy service was “still dealing with the implications” of the court decision when it comes to handling information about third parties.

The committee found that CSIS’s definitions, guidelines and training related to assessment and reporting of third-party data were “clearly insufficient.”

“In addition, (the review committee) is concerned with respect to CSIS’s capacity to deliver policy development commitments.”

The committee looked at one dataset assembled largely from third-party communications collected under warrant that was initially retained in 2008. In November 2016, after the court decision, CSIS approved keeping it a second time, but without proper review, the committee report says.

The dataset did not meet the proper threshold under the CSIS Act and was therefore kept “unlawfully,” the report adds.

In a statement Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he takes the matter “very seriously,” and a full review of such cases is underway.

The committee also looked at how the spy service was handling bulk datasets — electronic information collected in large batches that may include information about security threats among other, more mundane records.

The committee ”saw no evidence” that CSIS had changed its policies and procedures concerning the collection of bulk datasets following the 2016 court decision, creating a risk the spy service could again stray beyond the law.

The findings come as a Liberal national security bill, currently before Parliament, proposes new authorities for CSIS to crunch and analyze data.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer celebrates World Refugee Day
Next story
Feds will make marijuana legal in Canada on Oct. 17, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Cannabis facility proposed for Clearwater County

Cannabis production facility proposed south of Caroline would produce 30,000 kg of cannabis a year

Two Central Alberta country singers are finalists in career-launching contest

They will attend music industry ‘boot camp’ this summer

83-year-old one of many rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec building for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Second annual Rope-for-Hope event on July 21

Transit changes to aid Burman University students

An additional evening trip and student bus passes to be in place by fall

WATCH: Province, Maskwacis Cree Nations sign educational agreement

Funding and support will help the First Nations develop a Cree-based curriculum

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates World Refugee Day

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted multiple events around Red Deer Wednesday

New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall wins Hart Trophy as NHL MVP

LAS VEGAS — Taylor Hall has won the Hart Trophy as the… Continue reading

Red Deer high school student psyched for SHAD

Lindsay Thurber’s Kaden Nivens will head to Newfoundland for the annual program in July

Red Deer College team tackles lack of Indigneous inclusion in research projects

A local college research team has completed a lengthy project examining the… Continue reading

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month