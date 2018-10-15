Culprits smash truck into store in failed attempt to steal ATM

Two men reversed a truck through the doors of the Eastview IGA early Sunday in an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM.

Red Deer RCMP said they got a call of a break and enter in progress at the IGA at 3839 40th Ave. about 5 a.m.

After smashing through the doors, two men wearing hoods and with their faces covered tried but failed to steal the ATM at the front of the store..

The badly damaged truck was last seen fleeing eastbound on 39th Street.

Police were on scene quickly but had no luck tracking down the suspects or the truck. RCMP continue to investigate and are asking for public assistance to identify the suspects, one of whom was caught on camera.

Anyone with information on this crime, can contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter