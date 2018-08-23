Cyclists began their Wheeling Through the Watershed tour on the north end of Taylor Drive. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Cyclists participate in Red Deer area watershed tour

Celebrating Water Quality Awareness Month

About a dozen cyclists took to the Trans Canada trail for Wheeling Through the Watershed on Thursday afternoon.

The four-hour, 30-km guided tour, organized by Red Deer River Watershed Alliance, took cyclists from the northern edge of Red Deer to Lacombe Lake.

“I think that a lot of cyclists are environmentally minded in the sense of active transportation. But this is an opportunity to engage them in other environmental issues that they are not necessarily involved in,” said Jessy Rajan, watershed planning and program co-ordinator.

At stops along the tour, cyclists would rest and learn about efforts to protect local water systems like Hazlett Lake, Blindman River and Lacombe Lake.

“We’re hoping to bring light to water quality because August is Water Quality Awareness month.”

The first-time event sold out, but a few people had to back out due to the smoke pollution from the B.C. wildfires. They received refunds. Cyclists also had choice to shorten their ride if the air quality started to affect them.

“People were so keen and eager. We’ve had so much interest and it’s such a shame about the air quality today.”

Participant Grace Elgersma said she heard about the cycling tour at Red Deer’s recent Cylcovia event. Members of the cycling community she met were friendly, and she had never cycled the Trans Canada Trail, so she decided to take Thursday’s tour.

“Spending some time with nice people, doing something you love, it’s all good,” said Elgersma, a frequent summer cycler.

The tour was going to end with tea at the After The Grind coffee shop in Blackfalds that works with a lot of community groups.

“Community is the heart of environmental issues and environmental stewardship,” Rajan said.

Red Deer River Watershed Alliance is a non-profit organization that promotes the good use and proper management of water within the Red Deer River watershed.


