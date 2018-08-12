WATCH: Cyclovia keeps Red Deerians active Sunday

James Mceachern and his daughter Helen were spotted at Red Deer’s first ever Cyclovia in downtown Red Deer Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Dozens of Red Deerians ditched their cars Sunday morning.

Some of the downtown Red Deer streets were closed to motor vehicle traffic during the first-ever Cyclovia in the city.

Liz Hagell, Cyclovia organizing committee team lead, said hundreds were expected to walk, bike, or scoot to the event, which ran from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

“You can come on down and ride, run, bike, dance, however, non-car way you want to get downtown and you can enjoy downtown without worrying about traffic,” she said early Sunday.

Parts of Gaetz Avenue, Ross Street, 48 Avenue, 52 St., Little Gaetz Avenue were temporarily closed for the event.

The Red Deer Association for Bicycle Commuting put on the event to keep Red Deerians active in whichever way they choose – walking, biking, running, among other human powered modes of transportation.

“It’s important in terms of health, in terms of environment, also building community,” she said, adding the event encourages social mingling.

Those who came out were able to join retired professional cyclist and The New York Times best selling author of The Secret Race Tyler Hamilton, and Red Deer cyclist Wyatt Grainger.

Local businesses and clubs had set up booths along the streets such as Medicine River Wildlife Centre, ReThink Red Deer, Red Deer Primary Care Network, Red Deer Running Room among others.

Some organizations provided free bike tune ups.

Some of the restaurants and cafés that are closed Sundays in downtown Red Deer were open for the event. Hagell said it’s important to encourage people to shop locally to boost the local economy.

About 35 volunteers came together to put on the event along with seven members from the organzing committee.

Cyclovia is a part of the Open Streets Project, a global movement aiming to improve the quality of life for people by bringing them together to enhance mobility and public space.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Red Deer cyclist Wyatt Grainger was at the first-ever Cyclovia in downtown Red Deer Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Dozens of cyclists gathered at Cyclovia in downtown Red Deer Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff