Cyclovia this summer in Red Deer

Cyclists will takeover downtown Red Deer for the first-ever Cyclovia this summer.

The Red Deer Association for Bicycle Commuting hosts the event Aug. 12 on selected streets, which will be temporarily closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event isn’t just for bicycles; any walker, runner or e-bike and scooter rider is welcome to participate in the event.

“It’s an opporuntity to go out and play in the streets,” said Liz Hagell, a director with the association. “We have lots of activities to encourage everybody to get outside and move around.”

Hagell said the goal is to promote cycling or walking as acceptable and safe modes of travel for recreation and commuting.

Exercise can help people’s physical and mental wellbeing, she added.

“Tons of evidence is coming out about the importance of being active for mental health reasons. I think that’s a very important component to staying healthy,” said Hagell, who used to work in health care.

Satellite locations will be set up at the Collicutt Centre, Dawe Library and Safety City, where participants will be given routes to Cyclovia.

“We’re hoping to have some guided rides from those satellite stations as well as around downtown. Some people may not be sure where those bike routes are or where they go, so we could have somebody help out,” she said.

There will be music, buskers and food available during Cyclovia as well.

“We’re just finalizing some of those plans,” she said. “We’ve got lots of stuff for children and we’re hoping older people come out. All ages and abilities are welcome.”

Hagell said the association is looking for volunteers – to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.volunteercentral.ca or call 403-346-3710.

Cyclovia is a part of the Open Streets Project, a global movement aiming to improve the quality of life for people by bringing them together to enhance mobility and public space.

For more information on the event, visit www.facebook.com/CycloviaRedDeer.



