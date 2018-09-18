Dance auditions held for 2019 Canada Winter Games

The 2019 Canada Winter Games committee is holding auditions for volunteers between the ages of 12 and 30 to entertain at the Feb. 15 Opening Ceremony.

Candidates should have backgrounds in dance and movement.

At the audition, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 , casting directors will be looking for “dancers and animators” who can express energy and enthusiasm.

Auditions will be held at Red Deer College, in Studio B. Participants must register for their preferred time slot online at callsheet.me/projects/47.

For more information, visit canadagames.ca/2019.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter