Dancing for Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off co-chair Christine Moore at the Celebrity Dance Off reveal in October 2017. File photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Dancers competing in the 2018 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off are in the full swing of fundraising for the Canada Games Celebration Plaza.

Over the last six years, the celebrity dancing event has raised more than $2.1 million. The event brings together professional dancers, volunteers and community leaders.

Christine Moore, Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off co-chair, said January is when the fundraising efforts pick up for the celebrities.

Dancers can host their own fundraisers to raise money.

So far Cindy Mandrusiak has hosted hers, said Moore, and is sitting around $34,000.

Each celebrity has a goal of $20,000.

Moore said celebrities can also team up and conduct their fundraising efforts.

“Because it all goes into the same pot,” said Moore.

Moore said in the past years all celebrities have met their goals.

Other dancers in the competition are Cari MacLean, Duane Daines, Mellisa Hollingsworth, Carla MacLeod, John Young, Troy Gillard and Todd Simenson.

The money raised will go to the plaza, which will serve as a physical legacy left behind by the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“After the games are said and done, we will have this beautiful celebration plaza which will transform downtown Red Deer,” said Moore.

Located on 48 Avenue, the plaza will be used for inclusive play and cultural gatherings.

The space will be wheelchair accessible, will have a play area for kids and open to the entire community.

Moore said the project will be part of downtown revitalization.

Volunteers and donors who take part in the 2019 Canada Winter Games will be recognized inside the plaza.

The event takes place April 14 at Sheraton Red Deer Hotel.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. Those wanting to attend the dance off will have to grab tickets by phone or in person at 2019 Canada Winter Games office in Red Deer on 48 Ave.

For those looking to donate money to their favourite celebrity can go online at celebritydanceoff.ca and click on Class of 2018.



