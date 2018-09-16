The annual Dawe and St. Pat’s Run will be held at Heritage Ranch on Tuesday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Dawe and St. Pat’s Run happens Tuesday

Red Deer students to participate

The 40th annual Dawe and St. Pat’s Run will be held at Heritage Ranch on Tuesday with more than 5,000 Grade 4 to 12 students.

Hosted by G.H. Dawe School and St. Patrick’s Community School, the run promotes fitness while accommodating both recreational and competitive runners.

The run starts in the field below Heritage Ranch and ends at Bower Ponds. The finish line is on the football field with the new artificial turf.

Heats will take place every 15 minutes with the final runners starting at 1:30 p.m.

