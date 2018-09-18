Day care owner accused of tying kids to car seats for hours

MESQUITE, Texas — The owner of a Dallas-area in-home day care accused of keeping infants and toddlers tied to their car seats for hours has been jailed on child endangerment charges.

An affidavit says Rebecca Anderson also yanked a 6-month-old child by the bib around his neck, tied laces around the children’s necks to limit their movement and gave them the painkiller acetaminophen to quiet them.

The affidavit says the 60-year-old woman kept the small children tied up in car seats for at least seven hours a day at Becky’s Home Child Care, her day care in Mesquite, Texas.

Anderson was booked Sunday night into the Dallas County jail on nine counts of child endangerment with bonds totalling $45,000.

Jail records list no attorney to can speak on her behalf.

2019 Winter Games seeks artisan vendors
Hurricane rating system fails to account for deadly rain

