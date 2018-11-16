Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

The Same-Day Mastectomy program is benefiting cancer patients at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

A day surgery program for breast cancer patients is benefiting almost 50 per cent of Central Albertans requiring mastectomies.

The Same-Day Mastectomy program was pushed out across the program in 2017.

But Red Deer surgeon Dr. Glen Vajcner, said local criteria have been developed for the program so it isn’t the same as Calgary’s or Edmonton’s.

“Our geography is different than say a patient in Calgary. Someone who lives over an hour away, we’re not likely going to offer it. We don’t want somebody to drive on the highway on the winter roads for an hour and a half if they’re having a problem on the day after surgery,” Vajcner said.

He said safety nets were also established so patients who need to return to hospital don’t have to go to the emergency department. They would go to the short-stay unit where there are standing orders for these patients and the on-call surgeon is called right away.

“So far we haven’t had to enact that pathway, but the safety net is there for patients.”

He said prior to new program, surgery patients would be admitted for a short stay.

“From a planning perspective we had to make sure we had those beds available. Now they show up for day surgery which is a faster turnover unit,” he said about day surgery where patients don’t stay longer than 24 hours.

Vajcner said right now the limiting factor for breast cancer surgery at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre is the availability of operating rooms. Even if there were more surgeons, there isn’t operating room access.

In 2017-18 fiscal year, Alberta Health Services Central Zone saw between 150 to 200 new breast cancer referrals.

“On a personal level I see between two and six new breast cancer patients a week,” Vajcner said.

Dr. May Lynn Quan, medical lead south, Provincial Breast Health Initiative, said the Same-Day Mastectomy program has resulted in multiple benefits to patients and the overall system.

“This work means that rather than stay overnight in hospital, more mastectomy patients are returning to the comfort of their own home the same day as their breast cancer surgery,” Quan said.

New educational materials have been created to help patients before and after surgery to manage at home, exercise for recovery, and recognize what normal issues may arise after surgery and potential complications that may need medical attention.



